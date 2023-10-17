AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in east Austin last week, the agency said in a news release Tuesday.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., Oct. 12, officers responded to a crash involving a pickup truck, a sedan and a pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard, the release said. Both drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

The pedestrian, who was not identified Tuesday, was pronounced dead by Austin-Travis County EMS, according to police.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 71st fatal crash of 2023, which has resulted in 74 fatalities for the year, the release said. On the date of this crash in 2022, police said 84 fatal crashes resulted in 86 deaths.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at (512) 974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.

The crash remained under investigation by police Tuesday.