Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Austin early Sunday morning

Austin police are investigating after a fatal shooting down E. 7th Street on March 14, 2021. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting in downtown Austin early Sunday.

Police responded to the 600 block of E. 7th Street around 4:15 a.m. after reports of a disturbance at a club. A person was shot multiple times, according to police. The person was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center, where they later died.

No suspects are in custody at this time, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. KXAN will update as more information becomes available.