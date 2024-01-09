AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened on New Year’s Day in north Austin.

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 6 a.m., in the 6600 block N. Interstate Highway southbound, which is close to Huntland Drive. A sports utility vehicle hit a pedestrian, who police said died at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police. The driver “did not show any signs of intoxication,” police said.

This is now being investigated as Austin’s first fatal crash of 2024, according to police.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.