Police investigating deadly hit and run after pedestrian killed by truck in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a deadly hit and run after a person was killed in north Austin in the early hours of Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the 9200 block of Burnet Road at about 2 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics performed CPR on the victim, but they died at the scene shortly after.

Officers told KXAN that the victim was walking in that area when they were hit by a pick-up truck. The driver then left the scene of the crash.

Police are now looking for the driver of the Ford F-150. APD’s vehicular homicide unit is investigating.