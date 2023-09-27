AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a crash that occurred in east Austin last week that left one person dead, according to a APD news release.

Shortly before 7:40 p.m., Sept. 21, APD responded to the 1500 block of 51st Street for the single-vehicle crash, the release said. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the vehicle crashed into a pole.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police. By Wednesday, the person was still not identified.

This is now being investigated as Austin’s 66th fatal crash of 2023, which resulted in 69 fatalities for the year, police said. On the date of this crash in 2022, 74 fatal crashed resulted in 76 deaths, the release said.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at (512) 974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.