Police investigating bank robbery near UT Austin campus, suspect wore surgical mask

Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a bank robbery in central Austin Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from APD, the robbery took place at the Chase Bank at the corner of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Guadalupe Street. Officers received the call at 11:32 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s wearing a hospital mask, a black jacket, blue jeans and a black backpack. Police say he entered the bank demanded money then left on foot.

The man matches the description of a suspect involved in at least two other robberies this month. However, APD cannot confirm a connection between the crimes.

This is a developing story, KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.

