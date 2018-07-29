Police investigating if 2 bank robberies on 183 are linked Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austin police are investigating a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo in northwest Austin on Saturday, July 28, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Austin police are trying to figure out if two back-to-back bank robberies are connected.

The first one was Friday and then another one happened Saturday morning.

Today, a man went into a Wells Fargo in northwest Austin at about 10:20 a.m.

Police were alerted and responded within minutes.

They arrested the suspect as he was leaving.

Police are interviewing witnesses and they also plan to show witnesses from yesterday's bank robbery a photo lineup to see if it's the same guy.

That robbery happened at a bank just off US Highway 183.

Saturday’s incident was the 20th bank robbery of the year in Austin.

That puts the city way above average. Police said that on average there are typically 25 bank robberies in the city.