Police investigating after person with gunshot wound dropped off at hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting in east Austin overnight, police said.

The shooting happened on Mueller Boulevard, and officers originally said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

They then confirmed to KXAN that homicide detectives are now working the case.

Police also said that the victim had been dropped off at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Investigators say they’re still working to determine where exactly the shooting happened.

Earlier, Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that paramedics were called out to Airport Boulevard near 12th street.

Emergency medics took a woman with critical, life-threatening injuries to a local trauma center.

There is no information yet as to whether or not the two incidents are related.