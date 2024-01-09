AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a north Austin apartment complex on Monday.

Around 7:48 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at the Avalon Palms apartment complex, 9300 Northgate Boulevard, according to a news release from APD. When officers got to the scene, they found a man, Francisco Muntufa Miranda, 21, with “an apparent gunshot wound.”

Austin-Travis County EMS medics also responded to the scene and took Miranda to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

One or more suspects possibly linked to the shooting are known to visit the apartment complex, police said. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday night.

This is being investigated as Austin’s fourth homicide of 2024, police said.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.