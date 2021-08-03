Police investigate south Austin food truck robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a pair of food truck robberies in south Austin Tuesday.

The robberies happened at the Thicket Food Park, which is near the intersection of South First Street and William Cannon Drive, police say. Surveillance video shows one of the suspects inside the Revolution Vegan Kitchen just after 1 a.m.

The owner of that food truck said he’s concerned about being able to protect his business moving forward.

“It was very shocking to lose that sense of security. It’s not much about what they take or what damage they caused…it’s that sense of security is just gone,” Francisco Segura, the owner of Revolution Vegan Kitchen, said.

One of the owners said his cash registers were emptied, but it’s unclear how much money was stolen. A GoFundMe page has been created to help the trucks recover financially.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact APD.