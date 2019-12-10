Police investigate north Austin shooting

Police responded to a report of two people shot near an apartment complex along Interstate 35 in north Austin Tuesday morning. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was shot twice in north Austin Tuesday morning and found at an apartment complex parking lot along Interstate 35.

Police say the man was found after 4 a.m. at the Woodland Heights Apartments. That’s along the southbound lanes of the Interstate 35 frontage road near East Powell Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS described the injuries as serious, potentially life-threatening, but police did say the man was alert and talking to them and expect him to survive.

They are trying to get information on possible suspects but so far no one has been arrested.