Police investigate homicide of father of 6 at south Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A father of six’s early Sunday death in south Austin is being investigated as a homicide, police wrote in a press release Monday.

At about 2:47 a.m. Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Southridge Drive. Two young men saw 32-year-old Guillermo Bernal on the ground, called 911 and performed CPR.

Austin-Travis County EMS pronounced him dead at 2:59 a.m., according to APD. Sgt. Eric De Los Santos confirmed Bernal had “traumatic physical injuries” but did not elaborate.

“His injuries were such that no one would have survived them had they sustained them,” De Los Santos said.

The family of Guillermo Bernal (KXAN Photo/Jacqulyn Powell)

Bernal’s sister-in-law, Amanda Rodriguez, told KXAN he left behind a wife and six children, ranging in age from 1 to 8. He had spent all day Saturday with them. She also added that Bernal did not live at the apartment complex where he was found.

“The person that took my brother-in-law’s life, he left my sister-in-law to raise all six of them alone, and I mean alone. Their dad was everything,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez visited the complex where her brother-in-law was killed, taking along one of his daughters and asking if anyone knew anything about what happened.

“I kept saying yesterday when I walked out there to those apartments, to the people I spoke to, ‘If you guys know anything, or if you saw anything, or if you know the person, you let them know that they left his kids without their father,'” she said.

Rodriguez added, “We need closure and we need justice, and we’re not going to stop until we get justice. I mean that.”

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances around Bernal’s death. The Travis County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to APD. Officials are still trying to determine if his death was random, or if Bernal knew his assailant. Police and detectives are also talking to witnesses and trying to find more information.

Anyone with information about Bernal’s death and a possible suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.