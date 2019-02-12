Police investigate bank robbery in northwest Austin Tuesday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Todd Bailey/ KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in northwest Austin, police tweeted.

The initial report was made at about 9:09 a.m., police say.

APD PIO responding to a Bank Robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank, 10900 Research Blvd. Media staging area tbd. Call came in at 9:09 a.m. case #19-0430506 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) February 12, 2019

KXAN photojournalist Todd Bailey contributed to this story.