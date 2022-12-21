AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed on the W. Ben White Service Road Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 7:41 p.m. to a crash between a driver of a sedan and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of W. Ben White Boulevard Service Road.

The driver remained on the scene, cooperated with the investigation, and did not show signs of intoxication, according to the Austin Police Department.

The unidentified pedestrian was taken to a hospital and later died, APD said.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 111th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 117 fatalities for the year.