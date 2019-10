AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are initiating a “no refusal” initiative during Halloween night on Thursday, Oct. 31, in an effort to enforce DWI laws.

The initiative will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. In addition to enforcing DWI laws, the department is hoping the initiative will keep the public safe by having drivers make responsible decisions.

Police will apply for a blood search warrant for any suspects who refuse to take a breathalyzer test or provide a blood sample.