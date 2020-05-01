Police identify woman who died in East Anderson Lane crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The person that died in a 2-vehicle crash April 28 on East Anderson Lane has been identified by Austin police.

Jedidiah Ephraim Brown, 40, was killed when a 2016 Izuzu box truck ran into her 2008 Nissan Altima in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 183.

Brown’s car was broken down in the outside lane of the highway when the box truck collided with the back of her car.

Brown was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin, but was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

Police say no charges are expected at this time.

This is Austin’s 30th fatal traffic crash of the years, resulting in 32 deaths. At this time last year, there were 25 traffic deaths, police say.