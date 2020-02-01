Police identify woman killed in deadly crash on Southwest Parkway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the woman killed in a southwest Austin crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a gray Honda Accord was traveling eastbound in the 5800 block of Southwest Parkway. Investigators say at some point the vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree.

The driver of the Honda, Jennifer Tavares, 35, was declared dead at the scene at 2:45 p.m.

APD is looking into this crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at 512-974-4278.

