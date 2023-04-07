AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified a man who was killed in a south Austin hit-and-run in December and is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect involved.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the eastbound lanes of the 900 block of West Ben White service road.

The victim, identified by APD as Nelson Anderson, 20, was hit by a vehicle, and the driver of the vehicle did not stop to help, police said.

Anderson was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said the suspect vehicle is either a Toyota or a Pontiac, and it’s red in color.

Anyone with details on the driver or vehicle description should call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111. You can submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.