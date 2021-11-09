Police identify victim of Monday night’s south Austin shooting, says 2nd shooting was related

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a 19-year-old as the victim of a shooting on South Congress Avenue Monday night.

Police say he was Joel Camarillo. The shooting took place around 8:43 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Congress, which is just south of East William Cannon Drive.

APD says a caller reported to 911 several shots were fired in the area, and someone may have been hit. The caller also said the victim was put into a white sedan, and the driver of the car was leaving.

Once officers arrived, APD says they found a white car fitting the description leaving the apartment complex. The car was pulled over, and two men were inside. The driver was detained.

The passenger had been shot multiple times, according to police. Austin-Travis County EMS took Camarillo to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m. An autopsy done on Tuesday found Camarillo died from multiple gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide, APD says.

Shortly after the first 911 call, there was another report a man and woman were shot in the 5400 block of South Congress. That’s about 1.5 miles north of the original shooting scene near East Stassney Lane. The two victims were in a car, according to APD.

ATCEMS took both of them to a hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

APD found “these two calls were related” but did not specify how. The case is still under investigation. Camarillo’s death is being considered as Austin’s 82nd homicide of the year. Detectives ask anyone with details or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.

Increased crime reported at apartment complex

The apartment complex where APD says the man was shot multiple times and killed has been on the radar of the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA).

While investigators haven’t said what led up to the shooting, tenants have reported concerns about illicit drug activity for months.

“Residents have been calling to APD and reaching out for additional security, but we do know crime has increased there at the property and we’re concerned and have expressed our concern,” said HACA President Michael Gerber.

Gerber says while there have been complaints about safety, the complex has not reached the level where HACA would have to submit official review.

He does, however, want the complex to beef up security with additional staffing, lighting and cameras.

We walked into the leasing office to ask management about any safety concerns. They told us they cannot comment at this time.

Another issue HACA is facing: even if a tenant requests to be relocated due to safety concerns, it’s difficult to find them a new home because Section 8 housing is currently so limited in Austin.