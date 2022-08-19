AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, the Austin Police Department identified the victim of a Tuesday morning fatal shooting at the intersection of East 6th Street and Sabine Street.

APD officers responded to a call for a shooting and found Chester Sauls lying on the ground and unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. APD said Sauls died at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists also responded and began investigating; APD said it was still ongoing, but said it was an isolated incident.

A person of interest was identified during the investigation, but no further details have been released.

APD said the case was being investigated as Austin’s 49th homicide of 2022.

Austin PD is investigating a homicide at Sixth and Sabine Streets. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

Police asked that anyone with information or footage of the incident contact APD Homicide at 512-974-8477; the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477, use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.