AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Austin Police Department identified the victim of a deadly three-vehicle crash in north Austin that occurred Feb. 21, APD said in a news release.

The victim was identified as Aciel Fernandez, 40, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of the crash, which occurred between a sedan, a pickup truck and a van at the intersection of East Anderson Lane and Cameron Road, police said.

The passenger in the sedan, later identified as Fernandez, died at the scene, the release said. Two other passengers in the sedan were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Furthermore, police said all drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

This is now being investigated as Austin’s 14th fatal crash of 2023, the release said. On the date of this crash in 2022, 12 fatal crashes resulted in 13 deaths.

Anyone with any information about this crash should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at (512) 974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.