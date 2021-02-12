Police identify semi-truck driver who died after cab went over upper deck of I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police identified the driver who died after the cab of his semi-truck fell off the upper deck of Interstate 35 near downtown Austin.

Austin police said the wreck that happened just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 4 killed Michael Jay Moore, 51.

According to police, the preliminary investigation showed that Moore struck the guardrail on the upper deck of I-35 near East 51st Street, which caused the cab of his semi to separate from the trailer and fall to the lower deck. The trailer also overturned at that time.

Police reported that Moore was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:39 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Austin Police Department’s vehicular homicide unit. Information can be shared with detectives by calling 512-974-4278.

Police said this is the city’s 11th fatal crash of the year.

