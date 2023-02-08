AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the person killed in a 10-vehicle crash that happened on a south Austin entrance ramp last week during the ice storm.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) posted on social media that the wreck happened a little after 6 a.m. Jan. 31 on the eastbound ramp onto West Ben White Boulevard near South Congress Avenue.

Janice Erickson, 70, died on the scene, according to officials.

The driver of the SUV that hit her car remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 7th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in seven fatalities for the year.