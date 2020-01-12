Police identify pedestrian killed walking across Airport Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a crash in east Austin Wednesday night.

APD says Mauro Carrasco Mota, 62, was walking across the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard at 6:52 a.m., when a silver 2004 Ford Focus traveling north in the inside lane struck him.

A 2020 blue Toyota Tacoma driving behind the Focus also hit Mota as he was laying in the street.

Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with police. No charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512)-974-4278.

Mota’s death marks the third deadly crash of 2020. At this time last year there were no deadly crashes.