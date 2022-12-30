AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed during a crash that happened last week in a northwest Austin work zone.

Police said Roman Ferretiz Cervantes, 53, died after the driver of an SUV hit him while he “was operating a work zone.” The wreck happened on the morning of Dec. 22 in the 13200 block of North U.S. Highway 183 Service Road, which is near Balcones Club Drive.

Police said the SUV’s driver remained at the crash scene and cooperated with the investigation. A news release Friday did not include any information about whether the driver will face charges. However, police said the investigation remains pending.

Police noted crashes have now killed a total of 118 people this year.