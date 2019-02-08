Speed a factor in collision that killed motorcyclist in south Austin Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Todd Bailey/ KXAN) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Todd Bailey/ KXAN) [ + - ]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a 32-year-old motorcyclist who was killed after a driver slid into his path in south Austin Wednesday.

Police say Trevor James Ralston, who was just 12 days away from turning 33, was killed around 7 a.m. at the 1000 block of W. Oltorf Street.

Investigations showed the driver of a gray, 2008 Mini Cooper was heading westbound when she lost control and slid into the eastbound path of Ralston on his motorcycle.

Ralston was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Mini Cooper was cited for failure to control speed.

APD is investigating this case. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5576. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.



