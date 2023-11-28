AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on State Highway 71 near the airport earlier this month.

The crash, which was between a car and a motorcycle, happened around 5:48 a.m. in the 1900 block of East SH 71 near the highway’s intersection with Highway 183.

The motorcyclist, Zachery Jonaitis, 19, died at the scene, according to APD.

The driver and a passenger who were traveling in the car were not injured. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 78th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 81 fatalities for the year.

These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash, and the investigation is still pending.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477.