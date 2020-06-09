Police identify man who was hit, killed while lying down in Austin road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man that died after being hit by an unknown vehicle in May has been identified by Austin police.

55-year-old Roderick Davis was lying down for an undetermined reason in the right lane of East Rundberg Lane near the North Interstate 35 service road when he was hit by the vehicle on May 11 around 2:50 a.m., APD says.

Davis was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the Univesity of Texas where he died a short time later, police say.

APD responded after receiving several reports of a body in the road. Police say there is currently no vehicle description available.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-8544. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free.



This is Austin’s 35th fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 37 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 31 traffic fatalities.