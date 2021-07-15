Police identify man who died more than a week after south Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a man who died in early July at the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck in south Austin on June 26.

Police identified the man as Mitchell Pitman, 51. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Alpine Road.

APD said a gray 2021 Jeep Gladiator turned left on Alpine Road while Pitman, on a motorcycle, was in the left lane on South Congress. The Jeep turned in front of Pitman, which caused him to fall off the bike and onto the ground.

Pitman was taken to a local hospital, where he died July 6 at 6:43 p.m.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.