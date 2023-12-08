AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police Thursday identified a man who died after they say he was stabbed near a 7-Eleven in northwest Austin.

According to APD, someone stabbed Chad Barron, 48, near the 7-Eleven on Research Boulevard and West Braker Lane on Sunday night. Barron then walked into the store, police said, and fell to the ground.

Police said they were notified of the stabbing just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers found Barron on the ground inside the 7-Eleven with “an apparent knife wound.” Barron was taken to the hospital, police said, where he later died.

According to police, the suspect ran away after the stabbing.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program or by calling 512-472-8477. You may get a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

Austin Police are investigating this as Austin’s 66th homicide of 2023.