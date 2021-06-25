Police identify man killed in shooting at Givens Park in east Austin

Editor’s Note: The video in this story is from a June 23 Austin Police Department press conference that took place the night of the shooting.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a 33-year-old man who died at the hospital after a shooting in Givens Park Wednesday night.

Police said the man’s name is Brandon Johnson.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers said 911 got a few calls reporting shots fired at Givens Park, which is located off East 12th Street. Callers said there was a person in a car near the tennis courts.

Officers found a parked car with an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat at the scene. Police pulled him out and saw he had been shot several times.

Police said they tried to save Johnson’s life. He was taken to the hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS, where he was pronounced dead at 9:07 p.m.

The case is still under investigation, police said. An autopsy will be done to determine the official cause and manner of death.

This shooting happened nearly seven hours before another deadly shooting in east Austin near the Travis County Expo Center. That victim was also found shot inside a parked car.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS. You may remain anonymous. Up to $1,000 could be rewarded for information leading to an arrest.