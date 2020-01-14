Police identify man killed in Saturday’s crash on MoPac

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have identified a man who died Saturday in a car crash on MoPac Expressway.

Police say Leon Jay Harvey, 42, was killed after his 2015 Toyota Prius hit a barrier when he was trying exit near the 12600 block of North Mopac Expressway southbound.

After Harvey’s car hit the barrier, it put the car in the path of a 2013 Ford F150. The driver of the Ford collided with Harvey’s car on the passenger side, police say.

Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was uninjured and remained on scene, police say.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, and no charges are expected. It’s Austin’s fourth fatal crash of 2020, and at this time last year, there was just one traffic death, police say.