Police identify man killed in fatal crash on William Cannon Drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a pedestrian killed after being hit by a truck in southwest Austin on Sunday.

Police say 54-year-old Douglas Joseph Vogelsass was walking northbound on William Cannon Drive at 12:49 a.m. As he crossed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 290 he was struck by an oncoming Ford truck.

Vogelsass ignored the crosswalk signal as he was walking across the intersection, police say. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police say no charges will be filed against the driver.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6935.

This incident marks Austin’s 46th fatal crash in 2019 and 47th fatality. By comparison, in 2018 at this time there were 39 fatal crashes and 40 fatalities.

