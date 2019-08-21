Police identify man killed in East Slaughter Lane crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a man killed in a fatal car crash on East Slaughter Lane Monday night.

According to investigators, 47-year-old Anthony Ukadibia was leaving an apartment complex at 515 East Slaughter Lane in a silver Honda Odyssey. They said after honking, Ukadibia attempted to go around a stopped car and turn left onto Slaughter Lane when a Mercury sedan hit his car on the driver’s side.

Police said Ukadibia was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle and then an oncoming Ford F150 hit him. He was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The drivers from the Mercury and Ford stayed at the scene and no charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-5576. This incident marks the 51st fatal crash of 2019 and 53rd fatality. At this point in 2018 there were 41 fatal crashes and 42 fatalities.