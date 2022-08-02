AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police on Monday identified a man who died in a crash with an 18-wheeler in north Austin in late July.

Police said he was Anthony McGruder, 47.

The crash occurred in the 15100 block of North Interstate 35 northbound just before 5 a.m. on July 29. The crash site was near FM 1825 and Wells Branch Parkway.

Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler was traveling northbound when McGruder and his vehicle rear ended the 18-wheeler.

McGruder died at the scene, according to APD.

The driver of the 18-wheeler is cooperating with police.

Anyone with details about this crash should call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.

This is the City of Austin’s 62nd fatal crash so far in 2022, resulting in 63 deaths total. On the date of this crash last year, there were 64 fatal crashes, resulting in 69 deaths.