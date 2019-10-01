Police identify man killed in crash in northwest Austin following high-speed chase

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a man killed in a crash in northwest Austin Friday morning after he led officers on a high-speed chase.

According to APD, around 11:27 a.m., an officer tried to make a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Jessie Jay Woosley, continued driving and wouldn’t stop for the officer.

Police say Woosley was driving fast eastbound on East Parmer Lane towards Dessau Road. At the same time, a white Hyundai Elantra was turning left from Parmer Lane onto Dessau Road. Woosley ran the red light at the intersection crashing into the Elantra, according to police.

Woosley was declared dead at the scene, and both the driver and passenger of the Elantra were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not release any details on why Woosley did not stop for police, or whether or not drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4424.

This incident marks Austin’s 61st fatal crash of 2019 and 63rd fatality. By comparison, at this time in 2018, there were 52 fatal traffic crashes and 53 fatalities.