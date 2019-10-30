Police identify man killed in crash after driving off the road in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a man killed in a fatal car crash in northwest Austin on Saturday, Oct. 26, in the 13600 block of West State Highway 45.

Investigators say a black 2013 black BMW X6 east traveling east on SH 45 around 12:23 a.m. when the driver exited in the 13600 block for Parmer Lane. As he approached the toll booth he drove off the roadway and crashed head-on into a barrier wall and caught fire.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Christian Taylor Sharp, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-8164.

Sharp’s death is the 70th traffic fatality in Austin this year and the 69th fatal crash. At this time in 2018 there were 58 fatal crashes and 59 fatalities.