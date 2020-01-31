Police identify man killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the victim killed in a motorcycle crash in north Austin Monday night.

APD says Mitchell Jacob Levy, 25, was riding his motorcycle toward the 1600 block of West Howard Lane around 9:23 p.m. They said he lost control of the vehicle just before the intersection of Metric Boulevard and Howard Lane.

When Levy lost control he slid into the side of white Ford Explorer turning south onto Metric Boulevard. The impact knocked the Explorer onto its side.

The driver of the Ford, Lisa Lene Aiken, was taken to the Dell Seton Medical Center. She was later arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. However, police say her intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

Lisa Lene Aiken

APD is investigating the case and anyone with information is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-5576.