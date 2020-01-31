Live Now
Senate votes to not allow witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning

Police identify man killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing in north Austin

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rollover crash at Metric Boulevard and Howard Lane (KXAN/Juan Salinas Jr.)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the victim killed in a motorcycle crash in north Austin Monday night.

APD says Mitchell Jacob Levy, 25, was riding his motorcycle toward the 1600 block of West Howard Lane around 9:23 p.m. They said he lost control of the vehicle just before the intersection of Metric Boulevard and Howard Lane.

When Levy lost control he slid into the side of white Ford Explorer turning south onto Metric Boulevard. The impact knocked the Explorer onto its side.

The driver of the Ford, Lisa Lene Aiken, was taken to the Dell Seton Medical Center. She was later arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. However, police say her intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

 Lisa Lene Aiken

APD is investigating the case and anyone with information is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-5576.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

The Big Game

More The Big Game

Trending Stories

Don't Miss