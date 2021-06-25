Police identify man found shot inside car in east Austin, suspect in serious condition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a 19-year-old man who was found shot and later died in a neighborhood near the Travis County Expo Center early Thursday morning.

Police said he was Ehhtee Cha.

Police said just before 3 a.m., 911 got calls reporting shots fired in the 7200 block of East Meadow Bend Drive. That’s in east Austin near Colony Loop Drive and Decker Lane.

One caller reported her boyfriend had been shot.

Officers went to the scene and found a parked car with an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat. Officers took the driver out of the car and saw he had several gunshot wounds.

Police tried to save Cha’s life, but he was pronounced dead on scene at 3:13 a.m., APD said.

Witnesses told detectives the shooter had exchanged shots with a friend of Cha’s. The suspect ran away and was later found with multiple gunshot wounds himself on the porch of a home.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he is still in serious condition, APD said.

An autopsy will be done on Cha to determine the official cause and manner of his death.

This shooting happened less than seven hours after another deadly shooting at Givens Park, also in east Austin. That victim was also found shot inside a parked car.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS. Up to $1,000 could be rewarded for information leading to an arrest.