Police identify elderly woman hit and killed by car while crossing street in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified an elderly woman killed after she was hit by a car in east Austin Wednesday.

Police say a 206 BMW BX5 was driving west along Loyola Lane around 6:25 p.m. The victim, Braulia Arce Hernandez, 75, was standing on the median between the east and westbound lanes of Loyola Lane. She started to cross the street and was hit by the BMW in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and cooperated with police. No charges are expected to be filed.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512)-974-8544.

Hernandez’s death marks the second deadly crash of 2020. At this time last year there were no traffic fatalities reported.