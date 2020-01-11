Police identify elderly woman hit and killed by car while crossing street in east Austin

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Generic file police lights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified an elderly woman killed after she was hit by a car in east Austin Wednesday.

Police say a 206 BMW BX5 was driving west along Loyola Lane around 6:25 p.m. The victim, Braulia Arce Hernandez, 75, was standing on the median between the east and westbound lanes of Loyola Lane. She started to cross the street and was hit by the BMW in the middle of the roadway.

The driver of the BMW remained at the scene and cooperated with police. No charges are expected to be filed.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512)-974-8544.

Hernandez’s death marks the second deadly crash of 2020. At this time last year there were no traffic fatalities reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss