AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police have identified the pickup truck driver killed in a crash on Dec. 9 on Interstate 35 in North Austin.

According to APD, officers responded to the crash between the pickup and a trailer-truck at 5:51 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the interstate between Rundberg Lane and U.S. Highway 183.

Police said the pickup driver, Sara Jo Gamond, 44, died at the scene.

The trailer truck driver stayed behind and is cooperating with police, APD said.

Austin Police are investigating this crash as Austin’s 84th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 85 deaths.

APD said by comparison as of Dec. 9 2022, 104 fatal crashes resulted in 108 deaths.

Police said anyone with any information should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You can submit your tip anonymously online through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program or by calling 512-472-8477.