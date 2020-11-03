Police identify cyclist killed in north Austin hit-and-run crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a cyclist killed while riding his bicycle on the Interstate 35 frontage road in north Austin late at night on Oct. 22.

According to APD’s initial investigation, Michael Wayne Allen Parrish, 26, was hit by a 2008 Ford F-350 in the 12100 block of North I-35 frontage road as the truck moved into the right lane around 11 p.m. on Oct. 22. Parrish was riding a bicycle in the far right section of the roadway.

After the crash, the driver of the truck continued driving before turning on Tech Ridge Boulevard, where he stopped the vehicle in front of a QT gas station and fled on foot. The truck was located with heavy damage to the right, front corner panel, APD says.

Parrish was pronounced dead at the scene. He did not have a headlight or rear light on the bike and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

This is Austin’s 72nd fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 77 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 67 traffic fatalities.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free.