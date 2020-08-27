Police identify 80-year-old woman who died more than a week after Dessau Road crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 80-year-old woman died more than a week after her car was hit in North Austin.

Inez Whitener died at the hospital Aug. 21. She had been driving east on Bradbury Lane when a woman traveling south hit her Mitsubishi Mirage at the Dessau Road intersection.

The woman, who was driving a Nissan Armada at the time, had minor injuries. She was cited on scene for not having a driver’s license or insurance, Austin police say.

This deadly crash is Austin’s 53rd of the year, in which 58 people have died. By this time last year, 48 people had died in crashes.