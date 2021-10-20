Police identify 61-year-old man killed in east Austin crash involving moped

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a man who died after his moped hit a curb in east Austin earlier this month.

The Austin Police Department said Bobby Jones, 61, died in a crash on Oct. 6 in the 3800 block of Manor Road. APD says Jones was driving a moped when he hit a curb and he was thrown.

Jones was taken to a hospital where he died on Oct. 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111 or use the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (512) 472-8477.