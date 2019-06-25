Police ID victim, suspect in deadly shooting Monday evening

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the suspect and victim in a deadly shooting Monday evening in east Austin.

The shooting was reported at 7:46 p.m. at the 2600 block of Rosewood Avenue.

“The shooting victim, Bruce Wayne Washington, was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas with life-threatening injuries,” officials wrote.

Just about an hour later, 47-year-old Washington succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at 8:44 p.m.

Officials detained 33-year-old Morris Jermaine Shelton at the scene after a witness named him as a suspect.

“Formal charges are pending final autopsy results by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office later today,” police wrote.

If you have any information about this death, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.