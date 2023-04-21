APD is investigating a suspicious death in the 7600 block of Bethune Avenue (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Austin Police Department identified a man killed in an east Austin homicide that occurred Tuesday, according to a APD news release.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, APD officers and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a call of a break-in at a residence in the 7600 block of Bethune Ave., police said.

The caller reported the man, Samuel Wolf, 61, was banging on the door and tried knocking it down while the caller tried to hold it closed, police said.

Wolf entered the home through a window, and the caller fired at Wolf, the release said. He died on the scene.

Furthermore, officials said the death occurred out of self-defense, according to police. No charges will be filed at this time, the release said.

Police are investigating the incident as Austin’s 23rd homicide of the year.

The incident remained under investigation Friday, police said.