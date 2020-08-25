Police: Homicide suspect shoots at officers, flees scene on Manor Road

A gunman is at large after authorities tried to serve a warrant at a location on Manor Road. (KXAN photo/Ben Friberg)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says an officer was involved in a shooting with a homicide suspect while trying to serve a warrant Tuesday in the 6100 block of Manor Road.

The Austin Police Association said the suspect shot at officers, and then fled the scene. It’s unclear if any officers were hit by gunfire, but the tweet from the police officers’ union says all officers were OK.

Residents along Manor Road received voicemails and text messages from emergency personnel saying to stay indoors.

The message said authorities are working an active scene on Manor Road between Rogge Lane and Wheeless Lane, and they asked if anyone sees anything suspicious to call 9-1-1.

The incident caused the closure of a food distribution event by the Austin Independent School District and caused a lockout at Pecan Springs Elementary School.