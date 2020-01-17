Police find car half submerged in east Austin creek

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police recovered a vehicle halfway submerged in a creek in east Austin that was believed to have been stolen early Friday morning, according to APD.

Around 12:50 a.m., police received a call from a woman stating her car was stolen. Shortly afterwards they received a call stating a car was driven into Little Walnut Creek in the 6600 block of Manor Road near Loyola Lane.

At the scene, officers found a car that looked as if it had rolled over and landed partially submerged in the creek. The vehicle and the scene were searched but no driver was found.

The Austin Fire Department was called to the scene because fluids from the car were leaking into the creek creating an environmental hazard. The Watershed Protection Department was also called in.

APD did not say whether or not the submerged car and the reported stolen vehicle are the same.