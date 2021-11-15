Police continue to investigate deadly crash in east Austin neighborhood

One person has died after crashing into a tree in an east Austin neighborhood Sunday evening, Austin police say. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have released more information about a deadly crash in an east Austin neighborhood on Nov. 7.

Austin police said the crash happened just before 4:45 p.m. at 1102 Tillery Street.

Police said a man was driving a red Mini Cooper when the unidentified driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Austin police at (512) 974-8111 or call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

The case remains under investigation, APD said.