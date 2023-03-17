AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police said after a chase overnight Thursday into Friday, the driver of a vehicle crashed into a building. The building was the Travis County Civil Courthouse off Guadalupe Street in downtown Austin.

APD said on Friday at approximately 12:22 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 700 block of East 11th Street.

According to police, that incident resulted in a chase that ended with the driver of the vehicle crashing into a building in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street.

APD said four people were found in the vehicle, and they were later taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.